25 Of The Most Profound ‘Shower Thoughts’ On Reddit From 2019

The shower isn’t just a place to sing. Separated from our cellphones, standing under running water often allows people’s minds to run free.
Reddit has an entire “Shower Thoughts” subreddit dedicated to “the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.” In honor of those weird, wonderful and sometimes profound musings, here are 25 of the best posts from 2019:
They don’t let you smile in passport photos because they want you to look the same as if you were standing in line at customs for an hour from Showerthoughts
When you're a kid, you don't realize you're also watching your mom and dad grow up. from Showerthoughts
The biggest flex is using mobile data in your own home because the WiFi is being slow. from Showerthoughts
During a nuclear explosion, there is a certain distance of the radius where all the frozen supermarket pizzas are cooked to perfection. from Showerthoughts
Avatar, the highest grossing film of all time, seems to have made zero impact on culture. No one references the movie and no one really talks about it since it was released 10 years ago. from Showerthoughts
Coffee makes you hyper, but coffee shops are designed for people to chill, whereas alcohol is a depressant but bars and clubs are designed for people to be energetic. from Showerthoughts
Being a real grown up isn’t cooking a fancy dinner, it’s having a clean kitchen when you go to bed after cooking a fancy dinner. from Showerthoughts
The internet both almost killed off the postal service with email and then made it more needed than ever with online delivery from Showerthoughts
Biting your tongue while eating is a perfect example of how you can still screw up, even with decades of experience. from Showerthoughts
If Eminem’s Mom wanted to she could probably make a good amount of money selling her own spaghetti sauce from Showerthoughts
Being an adult is eating the crust not because you like it, but because you paid for it. from Showerthoughts
Nobody cares if their deodorant is 24 hour or 48 hour, they are still going to apply it once a day from Showerthoughts
Monopoly would be more realistic if the person with the most money got to change the rules whenever they liked from Showerthoughts
An onion is the bass player of food. You would probably not enjoy it solo, but you’d miss it if it wasn’t there. from Showerthoughts
If you are alone when you crack open a peanut shell and eat the peanut inside, you are the only person in the world to have ever seen that peanut. from Showerthoughts
Telemarketers have basically ruined the telephone as a tool for contacting people quickly because no one bothers to answer it anymore. from Showerthoughts
People are so amazed by the fact that every snowflake is different, but nobody cares that every potato is unique from Showerthoughts
If everyone on earth died simultaneously, the internet would be comprised entirely of bots posting, liking, and upvoting each other. from Showerthoughts
Quidditch at Hogwarts is pay to win, due to the enormous difference in broom quality and the wealth gap between students from Showerthoughts
Babysitters are teenagers who behave like grown-ups so that grown-ups can go out and behave like teenagers. from Showerthoughts
Growing up is realizing you get more joy out of seeing others open presents than you do from opening your own from Showerthoughts
